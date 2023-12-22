Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has expressed his deep love and appreciation for his wife, Mo Bimpe, on their 2nd wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram page, the thespian began by recognizing their marriage as a blessing from God.

He acknowledged that it takes effort and understanding to thrive when two imperfect people come together.

On their wedding anniversary, Lateef Adedimeji highlighted Mo Bimpe’s kindness and caring nature, expressing his immense luck to have her as his wife.

He wrote:

“Which of the blessings of Allah will I deny . None at all .

A great marriage happens when an imperfect couple comes together and learns to enjoy each other’s differences .

It’s two years today , forever to go and

Your heart is always full of love and affection.

Your hands are always caring.

I am lucky to have you as my wife .

No greater light illuminates my path than the love and change you have brought into my life .

The celebration of our lives together will last a lifetime and beyond.

If my life was a boat, floating over the choppy waters of destiny, you are the set of sails which will see me through. Happy wedding anniversary my love. Cheers for forever my love , iyawo Alhaji , my obim 💜💜💜 @mo_bimpe”

See below;

