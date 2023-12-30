Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has revealed that she’s not proud of getting an abortion when she was much younger.

Phyna recalled getting an abortion when she was around 20 years old and revealed that it is not something she is proud of, but if she gets pregnant now, she will keep the baby.

She made the disclosure during a chat with colleague, Doyin on her podcast, Doyin’s Corner, where she also said her claim that every woman has done abortion was twisted by the media.

According to her, the idea of women taking morning after pills is the same as someone who got pregnant choosing to get an abortion.

She said:

“I didn’t want to talk about it [abortion] anymore because it is obvious a lot of bloggers try to twist my words to their satisfaction. This is something that happened a very long time ago, too young, as at then I think around 20 years, I knew I wanted to be somebody in life.

“It’s not something I am proud of, I mean nobody should be proud of that, but this happened while I was younger. I knew what I went through. Nobody knew what I went through, it’s not something I am proud of but let’s call a spade a spade.”