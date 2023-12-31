Controversial Nollywood actress, Judy Austin leaves fans drooling as she marks her birthday with a stunning photoshoot in red.

The mother of one took to Instagram to shower praises on herself as a strong woman, reflecting on the backlashes faced in the year 2023.

Judy Austin shared stunning photos in red while appreciating her creator for the grace of the year before and the new one she’s stepping into.

Her birthday note reads;

“Happy birthday IJELE ODOGWU

The most beautiful human I know.

An ANGEL

A QUEEN

A WARRIOR

The one God has BLESSED

Thank you Lord for loving me so much and surrounding me with more love than I ever imagined.

For Blessing me with a King that loves, provides and protects his own fiercely.

For Blessing me with the most beautiful children in the world.

For Blessing me with a sister that will bring down the moon for me if she can.

For Blessing me with a family that loves and prays for me daily.

For Blessing me with my fanmily, for loving me unconditionally, for sticking with me though everything.

I’m the strongest person I know today because of my family.

Thank you Lord for the Gift of life and health.

Thank you Jesus Christ for being so so intentional with me.

Happy beautiful birthday IJELE ISI MMILI JI OFOR.”