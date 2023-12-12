Reality star Bella Okagbue has candidly revealed her struggles with the continuous public attention that accompanies celebrity status.

In an unusual portrayal of a celebrity’s life, Okagbue expressed her aversion to crowds, dislike for being photographed, and the pressure to maintain a facade for the public.

Acknowledging her discomfort with interacting with people, she admitted to grappling with the demands of staying relevant in the public eye. Despite gaining fame from BBNaija, Okagbue disclosed the conflict between the expectations of upholding a public persona and her personal preferences.

In her words;

“I hate crowds, I hate facing cameras and faking a smile, and I dislike socializing. I don’t have social anxiety disorder cause I don’t care about being judged by others but I hate being watched.” “Everyone around me wants me to keep making appearances and try to stay relevant but I really do not care. I just want my work to speak for me, be happy and rich. What do I do?”

SEE HER POST BELOW;