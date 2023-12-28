Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor has expressed her immense love and gratitude for her colleague, Ekene Umenwa, who surprised them in a special way on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared the video of the moment Ekene surprised her on her birthday and showered her with gifts, money and cake.

In her caption, Ruby Ojiakor revealed that Ekene Umenwa is the best sis ever, like, Nollywood-level special and the only one who could pull off such an epic surprise.

She acknowledged the actress’ unwavering support and loyalty despite attempts to sow discord between them, highlighting the strength of their bond.

In her words:

“Pls know this everyone” This is the only sister I have in Nollywood” I beat my chest one million times to tell you that she’s the only one who can go all out to surprise me in this massive manner” 🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

@ekene_umenwa my pretty sis” I know how many times people have tried to make us enemies” either by using my name to lie to you Nd other means” yet whenever we bounce back our friendship becomes even more stronger” and that’s a mystery they can never understand until JESUS comes”…..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

I pray for you this day” that no evil will ever come near you Nd ur Family”…. My God in Heaven” pls continue to shower ur blessings on my sister Nd family” supply them more good health & sound mind” In Jesus Mighty Name Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

For surprising me this way” Heaven will forever surprise you with good things of life”🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 you already know say I dey for you” Spiritually, Physically & otherwise.. I Love you my dearest sister ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍

@ekene_umenwa is the only friend that can never give me any form of excuse when it comes to celebrating me” she must make sure she pull out for me no matter the situation”….. God bless ur pure heart sis 🙏❤️

In you I have a sister” a friend” and Family”… Anybody wey look for your don find my trouble, Nd dats on periodt 📌

YOU LITERALLY MADE ME CRY” For this reason; You will never know sorrow all the days of your life” in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️”

See below:

ALSO READ: “Regina is humble” – Regina Daniels hailed over reactions after Chinyere Wilfred ordered her to leave her movie set