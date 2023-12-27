Superstar singer, Davido’s aide Israel DMW, has advised young men planning to get married to investigate their mother-in-laws properly to understand the kind of person she is.

It would be recalled that Israel DMW and his estranged wife, Sheila have been having marital problems, as the couple air their dirty laundry on social media few weeks ago.

Israel DMW had taken to social media to call out his mother-in-law for being the one behind their problems.

He took to Instagram recently to tell men to investigate the mothers of their intended wives especially if she had separated from her husband.

He wrote:

“Investigate properly ur supposed mother inlaw before going deeply Especially the ones who left 2 marriages to take over another woman’s home with 4 children. I don talk my own ooh”

