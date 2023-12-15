Nigerian artist Davido took to social media to express his surprise at the low turnout at his much-anticipated Abuja show.

The music star’s December 14 event, which was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., was held at Abuja’s famous Eagle Square.

Nonetheless, a recent video from the location showed a small crowd. According to a fan in attendance, there were less than 100 people at the location, a stark contrast to the thousands of people expected.

Davido was so shocked by the low attendance at his show in Abuja that he took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

Feeling a little down, he asked in jest whether it was supposed to be a joke and added in jest that the people of Abuja had discovered him.

He tweeted; “Abuja be like ur pple no wan do show. Is this a prank ???.. ABUJA CHOKE !!”