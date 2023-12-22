Isreal DMW, the logistical manager of Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke, has reacted after his boss was accused of taking possession of the late Mohbad’s kidney.

Recall that in an audio interview, a lady alleged that Davido received one of the kidney of late Mohbad.

The woman, shrouded in anonymity, asserts that Davido’s prompt N2 million donation to Mohbad’s family wasn’t just an act of generosity, but a twisted payback for the alleged organ transplant.

She confidently proclaims, “If I’m lying, take me to court,” but offers no concrete evidence to substantiate her explosive claim.

Taking to the comment section of the blog post, Isreal DMW indirectly revealed that Davido didn’t take Mohbad’s kidney. He slammed the woman and the interviewer for making such strong allegation.

“UNA DON MAD 😠.” She wrote.

See below;



