Maria Chike Benjamin, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has made her newborn baby, AmaraNna Leonardo Anene, public.

Maria shared some beautiful photos of the baby, who will be three months old soon. The grateful mother thanked God for her son’s life.

She also posted the photos to mark her gorgeous baby’s first Christmas.

Prior to this, the single mother posted adorable Christmas photos of her child and herself on her Instagram page.

Maria said that the pictures weren’t official as she forgot to take one, but she still said that this Christmas was special since she got to celebrate with the greatest gift of her life.

Captioning her Christmas post, she wrote: “Wishing you all a Merry wonderful Christmas from my family to yours.. This year’s Christmas means so much to me because it’s my 1st Christmas with the best gift of my whole life 👶👶.May your hearts be Merry, your celebrations be joyful. And may your time with your loved ones be filled with so much love. ❤️Ps: we forgot we were suppose to take pictures 😂Here’s a rushed one.”

While sharing a photo of her son, Maria wrote: “I thought I make an appearance on Christmas Day. I’m turning 3 months in a few days, it can only be God 🥰I’m baby AmaraNna Leonardo Anene and I’m wishing you all a Joyful Christmas 🎄❤️❤️”

