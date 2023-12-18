Popular Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has opened up on the only heartbreak she experienced in 2023 as the year is gradually winds up.

The mother of one revealed that hair vendors caused her the only heartache of the year.

Wumi Toriola noted that their online content differs from what they actually sell.

She referred to it as sickening and demanded a reform, as well as a female a VeryDarkMan, the controversial socialite and activist, to expose hair vendors.

In her words:



“The only heartbreak I got this year is from hair vendors. What a lot post is not what they sell. It’s sickening.”

Captioning her post, Wumi wrote: It’s like we need a reform, we need a Very Dark White Woman for the hair vendors. If you have experienced this heartbreak from them, hit me in the comment section. We may need to start a movement. Make dem still dey run me street.”