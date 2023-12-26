Nigerian comedy legend, Alibaba, disclosed that he has invited Grammy award-winning superstar singer, Burna Boy to perform at his show twice and each time he was given a discount.

The comedy merchant, made this disclosure while speaking in the penultimate episode of the Honest Brunch Podcast with other notable celebrities like Nedu.

According to Alibaba, he had invited Burna Boy to perform at his show and he was charged less during both events.

He understands that is not Burna’s normal price so he does not go around telling people that that’s the amount Burna collects per show, as he knows it was favour to him.

He explained that whenever he charges someone less for a comedy show as a personal favour, he writes a letter to them informing them of his normal price.

That way they know his normal price for next time if somebody else asks.

Watch the video below: