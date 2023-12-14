Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo replied to a humorous tweet that made reference to his role as a ritualist in his films.

Olukayode Ariwoola, Nigeria’s Chief Justice, reportedly warned judges not to denigrate the judiciary in an investigative blog post.

Influencer and well-known businessman Cross responded by highlighting how absurd the CJN’s warning sounds with a movie analogy.

He quoted the post and wrote; “Kanayo O. Kanayo cautions Clem Ohameze against money rituals.”

Kanayo O. Kanayo cautions Clem Ohameze against money rituals. https://t.co/po1E3rrwsm — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) December 13, 2023

Knowing the reference, Kanayo simply replied with an angry emoji, “hmmm,” on the businessman Cross’s post.

After that, the actor—who is known as Nnayi Sacrifice—was apologised to on Twitter by the Twitter user for making reference to his characteristically evil movie roles.