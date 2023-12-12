Kizz Daniel, a popular Nigerian artiste, has caused chaos on the streets of Twitter as netizens struggle to send data to his number.

The musician had gone online in search of data, claiming that his data had run out and that he needed someone to send him a network subscription.

Since then, many Netizens have requested his phone number in order to provide the musician with the requested data.

Kizz Daniel dropped his mobile number and has confirmed that he has been receiving data that has even filled up his account.

He asks his fans to make it 10 Million credit alert and he will specially surprise them. He also added that he was hungry and they should deliver good to

In his words;

“So…… My data don finish 🙄 who go load for me ?!

Thank you … +234 911 701 7164

Omo acc don full now now 😂 you guys have money oo pls make it 10m credit alert and I will shock you 🫳”

See post below;

Some reactions to his post

@The6thdisciple said: “Davido did something similar, we no see wetin he use money do”

@Crownthecook asked: “Did they hack your account???”

@2lifeNe wrote: “Make you too full another person account”

@Darlington4ever opined: “Be like you aza don drain as you go buy rolls royce 😂😂”

@BrossOvie suggested: “I can teach you how to borrow”

@thehakeem_ asked: “buju don de do handler work?”