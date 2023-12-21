Chioma, the young lady who received a $5K gift from Afrobeat star Davido, set tongues wagging when she revealed where she keeps the money instead of the bank.

The concertgoer caught the attention of the Grammy nominee a few days ago and was invited to the stage and given the sum of $5K; a rough estimate of nearly five million naira.

The beneficiary, the namesake of the singer’s wife, Chioma, was seen pulling money from her pants in a video that went viral on social media.

Chioma brought out the money wrapped in nylon among her friends who could not help but laugh at how dramatic she was.

The video has since sparked a wave of reaction on social media, as many expressed concern for the safety of the $5K cash.

See reactions below;

ekesonmoney_ said: “Money wey you suppose don use carry 2 sure odd. Una no like to make money for this country 😂.”

bolbelle opined: “The original owners of the money watching from the sidelines 😩👀. I hope she’s not in Nigeria at the moment so they don’t rob her or hurt her. People are w!cked o 🥺.”

praiseiuo stated: “Make your friends no rob you ohh…. especially that one wey dey laugh up and down.”

jully__mk wrote: “Omo if na me I no go spend that money o. I must keep am show my kids then put am for national museum for the rest of life 😂❤️.”

zuma_idris stated: “Watch out oo, that long laugh no reach mind o, i know my gender’s o🤗🤦‍♀️🥺😫.”

tochi_lifestyle said: “E be like she done forget say na her gender get the fakest relationships among themselves. She just dey play rough play😂😂😂.”

Watch the video below …