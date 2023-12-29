A Nigerian lady who got her hands on Davido’s shirt at a concert has gone viral after describing how it smelled.

The exhilarating moment she caught the singer’s shirt during a concert was captured in a trending TikTok video.

The video showed the lady known on TikTok as @girlie_violet0 wearing the shirt at the concert and later laying it on her bed, expressing her gratitude and excitement.

Sharing her experience, the lady described how catching Davido’s shirt made one of her dreams come true. According to her, the shirt smelt like riches.

She wrote; “POV: YOU WENT HOME WITH DAVIDO’S SHIRT. THANK YOU SO MUCH 001. LITERALLY MADE ONE OF MY DREAMS COME TRUEE.”

Dherbie1 reacted: “Na to put am inside a safe box with key.”

Dimples said: “Pls tell us how he smells bet the clothe smells so good.”

SKiiNY ASW reacted: “Shirt I for don go frame keep.”

Richbabydreams1 reacted: “So why did you spread it on the bed like that? You wan make he spoil.”

Mac Donald SE said: “Na once she tie am.”

Sunnepapa reacted: “This shirt cost around 600-$700.”

Baby_oma said: “If I wash the perfume comot make I know why.”

Watch the video below: