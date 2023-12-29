Laura Ikeji, a cast of the Real Housewives of Lagos, has announced the safe delivery of her third child with her husband, Ogbonna Kanu.

The mother of two took to Instagram to share the joyous news with her over three million followers, announcing the birth of her baby girl.

Laura Ikeji shared photos of herself at the hospital, partially revealing details except for her hand with a tag on it, alongside her husband too.

“It’s a girl! 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿. Thank u God,” she captioned the post on her page.

Fans, celebrities and well-wishers have since flooded her page to wish the family well over the new arrival.

