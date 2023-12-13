Nollywood actors and former couple Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi and Adeniyi Johnson have hugged out their long standing beef at the premiere of Mercy Aigbe’s new movie, Ada Omo Daddy in Lagos.

The former celebrity couple set tongues wagging when they were captured in a viral clip briefly hugging each other alongside a short conversation.

The box office Queen and Adeniyi Johnson who appeared to be wearing colour matching outfits got the approval of their fans with their very brief reconciliation. Lovely messages were sent online to appreciate the duo for acknowledging each other.

Recall that Toyin Abraham and Adeniyi Johnson went their separate ways in 2019 after engaging in an intense legal tussle on how to dissolve the union.

Reacting…

Ojutojahwo wrote, “Life Is Too Short To Be Keeping Grudges…….Love U World Best”

Mumzy Dsquard wrote, “How can I like this twice❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. My respect for them just increase. God bless them both”