Social media users took notice of a small baby when his mother played “On the Low,” a popular song by Nigerian singer Burna Boy, and he instantly stopped crying.

The mother is seen comforting the crying infant in the video, which has received thousands of likes and shares. But the moment she started playing the song by the Nigerian singer, the infant stopped wailing.

The baby got quiet as the song played, and his mother moved to the upbeat music.

Social media users have reacted with shock to the song’s influence on the baby’s behavior.

Many people have poured their observations into the post’s comment section.

See some reactions below:

@Loryne72: “‎burna boy’s music just cooled the baby’s Temper,as it says.”

BlackMamba: “‎Immediately stopped 😂😂😂love it 😂😂😂🥰 he’s too precious.”

IYALAJE WORLDWIDE: “‎Burna boy , come see your fans here.”

Money Maker Mama: “‎Burns boy is the only music that makes my youngest calm down, eat, relax that’s her man she lives him.”

Karen: “‎Your baby is absolutely beautiful. Love the fact your baby loves vibes. Music. Is good for the soul.”

YoungPack254: “‎when you were pregnant you listened to alot of burna boy songs and the baby could here it.”

Bestever_rory: “I think he’s just addicted to the tv since you have had him in front of it his whole life.”

MOMMYJULZ0: “The way he suddenly keeps quiet to listen….and the eyes fixed on what he sees.”

WATCH VIDEO