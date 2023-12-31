Controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin finally reacts after Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paulo proposed that she and his lover settle their differences in a boxing ring.

The dispute between the two screen divas is the result of Lizzy’s charges against Sepeteri, a made-up name that Iyabo Ojo thinks is her, and the latter had publicly instructed her to desist from calling her such a derogatory name.

Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paulo Okoye, had suggested a boxing match between the duo with a 10 million naira cash prize for the winner to end their long-standing rivalry.

In her response, rather than accept or reject the match, Lizzy Anjorin has continued to make reference to the Sepeteri character while she hammered in on promotion of her business.

She wrote:

“TILL ERUKU OSHODI SEPETERI IPAPATE EPON SEW & WEAR $12K FABRIC FOR IRO & BUBA. BABA NO REPAIR ZOOM THE NECK AND HAND THIS IS NOT PLATE NUMBER… I DEY COME FOR UR REMAINING SPINAL CORD. WE WILL NOT K*LL OR FIGHT B4 WE EAT PELE OMOALADE DONATION IYA ATI BABA ISINKU ONIJIBITI ORUKA ANA JA RUBBER BAND OBO SULELE IS AVAILABLE ORDER FOR YOURS NOW.”

See post below: