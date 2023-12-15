Mark Angel has finally responded to a viral video of Emmanuella flaunting her body in a bodycon slit gown.

The actress caused quite a stir online, with some netizens claiming that her outfit was inappropriate and revealing for a 13-year-old.

Mark Angel responded by issuing a disclaimer, stating that he never gave his concert to the video.

According to him, Emmanuella wore her older sister’s gown and shared a photo of it on WhatsApp. However, it went viral after a friend of hers who was looking for views posted it on TikTok.

His statement read in part: “Emanuella wore her Elder sister’s Slit Gown and posted it on her WhatsApp story without our knowledge, one of our close family friends who is hungry for views immediately downloaded the video and Reposted it on her own TikTok account and that’s how the video went viral, please this was a mistake and I am taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again” – Emanuella’s Guardian Mark Angel finally speaks out about her viral dance video!”

