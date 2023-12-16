May Yul Edochie, a well-known philanthropist, is celebrating the 33rd wedding anniversary of her aunt-in-law, Rita Edochie, and her husband.

The wife of famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie took to Instagram to celebrate Rita, who always had her back during the separation from her husband.

Posting pictures of the couple from their wedding day, May Edochie highlighted their enduring relationship since 1990.

In her celebratory message, she offered prayers for God to continually safeguard their union in love and happiness.

“Since 1990. May God continue to keep this union. Happy anniversary beautiful momma @ritaedochie and daddy T. Vintage,” she wrote.

