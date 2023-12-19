Following his awful concert experience, well-known Nigerian musician Mayorkun removed Calabar from the list of the 36 states in Nigeria.

The musician arrived in one piece for his scheduled performance in the state.

But it appears that things did not work out in the end because Mayorkun posted on social media following the show indicating that he did not have a great time.

His complaints are still unanswered, despite the widespread belief that his millions-of-naira chain was pilfered during the Calabar concert.

In his words;

“I just want to wake up from this dream bro 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴

Nightmare is a better word! 🤦🏽‍♂️

CALABAR, You’ll probably NEVER EVER see me again, goodluck to the other artistes coming for your festivals tho. ❤️

Izz gone! no wam! ❤️”

See post here