Renowned media personality, Nedu Wazobia has weighed in on the ongoing discussions surrounding a DNA test for Mohbad’s son, Liam.

The untimely demise of Mohbad has led to numerous speculations about the cause of his death, with a significant focus on the paternity of his young child, Liam.

Nedu Wazobia, in a recent podcast interview shared his perspective on the matter. He stated that since Mohbad treated Liam as his son until the very end, knowing him as such in his final moments, there is no need for a DNA test.

According to Nedu Wazobia, the fact that Mohbad embraced Liam as his own when he was alive should put an end to all the talks of a paternity test being conducted.

The discussion surrounding the DNA test gained momentum as accusations and doubts surfaced, with some questioning who the father of the young Liam is. Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, has broken her silence on Mohbad‘a matter, expressing her willingness to undergo a DNA test if someone else sponsors and covers the costs.