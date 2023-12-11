Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda sparks mixed reactions as he snubs a fan who tried tirelessly to get a handshake.

A video that surfaced on social media captured the moment the friend of the late Mohbad snubbed a fan’s attempt to greet him.

Bella Shmurda walked into a building with his bouncers behind him on both sides and a fan behind the line hailed him and stretched his hand to the singer.

Bella, on the other hand just smiled and starred at the fan without reciprocating the gesture. His bouncer eventually cautioned the fan as they walked away from him.

See netizens reactions below;

mayowa_oluwadare_002 said: “Make dem use juju shake ham again.”

fatdollarr penned: “Una wan kill am for me 😂 trust no one bro.”

walebwe1 stated: “All these local artists self dey show them self.”

pluto_kyn stated: “so make him do like davido Dey shake everything 😂.”

donmayor.maserati wrote: “Na by force to 🤝 hands despite his a fan?”

lbb_otesh007 said: “There are days you take thousand of shakes and there are days you take no shake 👏❤️🔥.”

Watch the video below: