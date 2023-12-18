Singers Ayo Wizkid Balogun and Davido Adeleke, have a dramatic hangout that captures the moment the former slaps a fan.

One of the highlights of these musicians’ recent joint performance was a video in which they showered dollar bills at DJ Skyla Tyla’s beach party in Lagos.

But, a moment during their hangout where Wizkid unintentionally slapped a fan attracted a lot of attention online.

Davido quickly stepped in and restrained Wizkid, stopping any further escalation in response to his abrupt action.

Since then, Wizkid’s action has sparked a wave of responses from critics and fans alike, who thought the drama was predictable and hilarious.

Some speculated that the fan might have tried to rob Wizkid, while others said the fan insultingly showered the singer with cash.

Online users claim that the Starboy crooner was apparently provoked by this audacious act, which is why OBO intervened and mediatized.

