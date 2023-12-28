Lege Miami, the controversial matchmaker, criticizes Wizkid, the well-known Afrobeat artist, for sending millions of naira to everyone he DMs, but not in his situation.

This comes after Wizkid’s N20M was attributed to an up-and-coming hype man, God Over Everything, following the release of a viral song for the Grammy nominee.

Lege Miami accused the legendary singer of being partial in his cash awards to his fans in a recent Instagram post.

Lege stated that Wizkid had only ever sent him a direct message once, and other than small talk, he had never given him cash gifts like he had with others.

He went on to highlight how his fans made fun of him for being unlucky, which is why he begged the singer to right his wrongs and give him millions of naira.

Watch the video below: