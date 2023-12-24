Nollywood actors Afeez Owo and Kolawole Ajeyemi called for assistance regarding a movie director, Azeez Ijaduade who was shot by the Nigerian police.

Actor Afeez Owo shared the unfortunate news on his Instagram page, pleading for help from kindhearted individuals in the Iperu area.

He disclosed that Azeez Ijaduade was shot by a Nigerian police officer and is currently undergoing treatment at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

While not specifying the nature of assistance needed, Afeez urged Nigerians to come to the aid of the director, stressing how critical his condition is.

“Pls we need help in Iperu. My Director @kingzeezi Has been shot by Nigerian police personal. Presently at Babcock University teaching hospital… Pls we need help. Please someone should help I just spoke with them now and the director is in a critical condition,” he wrote.

Kolawole Ajeyemi also shared a video of the director on a hospital bed on his Instagram page, requesting prayers and healing for him.

See below: