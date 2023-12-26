Sensational Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has sparked attention on social media by adorning his hair with dollar notes.

In a video currently making waves on social media, the ‘Lonely at the top’ hitmaker is seated, hands on his face, with his hair adorned with dollar notes instead of the usual rubber bands or other materials.

After the video went viral, netizens trooped to the comment section, teasingly referring to him as ‘Mr. Money’ due to his unconventional hair accessory.

Here are some reactions:

@___FeRanMi_: “Is the name “Mr money” a joke to you?

@Obaibueku: “The money better not be real. Since we nor get respect for our own, make him nor useless other people own.”

@Kpstandfit: “Man’s portraying his name, Mr Money With The Vibe!!”

@Investor_EOC: “When those who never thought they would make it finally makes it big, $tupid tinx like this are inevitable and bound to happen.”

@Justt_Okechukwu: “This Shit Is Funny Asf. As They Say Money Makes You Do Crazy Things.”

@Markanakiii: “Wasn’t playing when he called himself Mr money.”

