Jada P, Wizkid’s baby mama, melts hearts as excited fans call her attention after spotting her on the street.

WizKid and his baby mama returned to Nigeria a few months ago for his mother’s funeral.

A video that went viral on social media shows the moment his wife was applauded by some fans.

She was about to enter her car at the parking space when some fans spotted her from the roadside where they were and began hailing her.

Jada P was apparently touched by this and she giggled with excitement.

Read some reactions gathered:

hunchman_ wrote: “She’s bigger than davido”

gebojnr55 said: “Nah so one mumu talk say wizkid get money pass Ronaldo one word for him”

blessing2232_ wrote: “And she is so happy to hear them call her”

travis_joelson said: “ladies that take good care of the body eh &3.¢y… why you go get big belle as a young girl ?”

cashbenkid wrote: “Is that her voice at the end of the video?”

Watch the video below: