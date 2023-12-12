Well-known Nollywood actress Uche Okoye boasts about how much money she spends on hair products while discussing why she will never make a good girlfriend.

The curvaceous movie star uploaded a video of herself looking stunning and showing off her designer clothes and hair.

She stated that other ordinary women cannot classify her. She claims that just her hair costs an eye-popping 750,000 naira, and she will never be able to have a forgiving girlfriend because of this.

Men who are unable to support her lifestyle should stick with regular women whose needs can be met, according to Uche Okoye.

She wrote:

“Hair 750K I can never be a understanding girlfriend pls u all should stick to the regular women pls.”

Read some reactions below:

fortune_of_soton wrote: “Lmao regular girls still dey buy 750k hair, buy the 3m one then come and brag my dear😂”

leeyymarrhh wrote: “They’re girls that wear hair more than that price and they still don’t make noise”

cy_cyril said: “Keep buying it, men are not complaining. It’s like me renting an apartment for 5 million and I am shouting, I’m not an understanding bf, my rent is 5 million. See how d*mb that sounds? 😂”

king_ezuor wrote: “The things y’all brag about (fake hair, fake nails, fake lashes etc 😂) that makes you “above regular” are the things that your target audience doesn’t care about. Hit us with something real, like i accomplished this professionally, I passed this course, I got this award, I can cook better than you…. 😫”

See her Instagram post below: