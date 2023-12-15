A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement as she reunite with her with her partner in the US after 5-year long-distance relationship.

In a TikTok video that’s warming hearts across the globe, the lady identified as Amaa_gift (@amaa_gift) captured the pure elation of reuniting with her partner after five long years of a love story stretched across continents.

The Nigerian lady revealed that relocating to the US to Reunite with her partner is the happiest moment of her life.

“Happiest moment. After five years of long-distance relationship,” she wrote.

Amaa’s video touched so many hearts, it went crazy online! People everywhere saw her happiness and couldn’t help but cheer.

They flooded the comments with congrats and good wishes, like a giant party for her win. It was like everyone was celebrating with her, even though they were miles apart.

See the video below;

