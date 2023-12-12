Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, MC Oluomo couldn’t contain his joy as superstar singer, Wizkid paid him a surprise visit at his residence.

MC Oluomo shared videos from the unexpected encounter on his Instagram page.

Wizkid had paid him an unexpected visit, he revealed, adding that it had made his day.

According to him, Wizkid exuded an unrivalled combination of unadulterated talent and humility, and their conversation was evidence of his captivating demeanour, which made a lasting impression on him.

In his words:

“Today, the illustrious music icon, Ayo Balogun, more commonly known as Wizkid, paid me an unexpected visit, brightening my day with his captivating charm and humble nature. As a pillar of the Nigerian music industry, his presence radiated an unmatchable blend of raw talent and humility. Our dynamic conversation was a testament to his magnetic personality, leaving a lasting impression. His stories about musical influences and personal development struck a chord, providing a unique perspective into his extraordinary success. This visit, which underscored his authentic connection with his fans, left me marveling at his musical prowess and consistent warmth, further solidifying my respect and admiration for this musical titan. Ka sha ma se da da.”

In another post, he wrote: “Today, my house is filled with excitement as the renowned musician Wizkid graces us with his presence. His infectious energy and remarkable talent fill the air, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. Laughter, music, and unforgettable memories are being made as Wizkid’s presence turns an ordinary day into an extraordinary one.”

