Renowned Nollywood actress and filmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku, has recalled when her husband, Irokotv boss, Jason Njoku, proposed to her.

Mary revealed that she fell deeply in love with her husband due to his ambitious character.

According to her, her husband popped the question just four (4) days after they started dating and she was doubtful at time, but her husband assured her of working hard to make life better for them.

She said:

“We fell in love. Started dating. And in 4 days, HE PROPOSED. ‘I am in love with you, Mary. And if we cross this month, we will be together forever’

I didn’t know how to respond. 4 days was too early to think of ‘forever’ I guess. But the guy get plans. ‘I was born to make the world’s silkiest moves’ He says. Funny, but believed him. He worked tirelessly and I never saw him fall asleep.

“Though those days were humbling sha. Mattress on the floor. Mosquito net on the wall, No clean running water, shared kitchen with 5 staff, na so person go tie towel go fetch water, staff go dey drag space with am. He had no car yet ( I had 2. So we used mine) But he talked big and worked ‘bigger’. I love AMBITIOUS.”