Crayon, a popular singer, recalls his family’s struggles as he recalls his mother selling fruits for 19 years straight in Iyana-Iba, Lagos.

The singer revealed this while speaking about his new album, “Trench to Triumph.”

He described the album as his real life story because everything in it resonates with what he had gone through before fame.

Crayon said that he and his family used to live in a tumultuous face-me-I-face-you house where the neighbors are constantly at odds with each other.

His mother hawked fruits for almost two decades at Iyana-Iba Lagos to make ends meet to provide for their family.

He says that he has gone through his trenches time and he is at the point in his life when everything is moving good and he’s in his triumphant era.

