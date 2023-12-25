Controversial Nigerian actress and media personality, Moet Abebe, recently spoke about her popular podcast ‘Bahd and Boujee’ which has been making headlines.

Moet Abebe, in a recent interview spoke about her show being in the news a lot and constantly being the centre of conversations on social media.

She noted that the show is not an educational podcast per se. Instead, it is more about sharing personal opinions and life experiences.

In her words:

“The show is not meant to teach primary school students. I am not a teacher neither did I say I was tutor. The question is what were people expecting, It is called Bahd Boujee. Ofcourse the topics are not going to be educational, what we discuss half the time are social topics. We talk more about things that affect women, dating, how to make money, family.”