Sensational Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has stated that his latest releases are proof of his versatility.

Kizz Daniel, who recently left many fans curious when he announced that he would be releasing two songs—‘Twe Twe’ and ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’— to round off the year.

In a recent interview, he said that the two new songs which dropped on Tuesday, December 12, further showcased his versatility and innovative approach to music; blending traditional Nupe trybe influences with contemporary sounds.

In his words:

“’Twe Twe’, which is a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity, is a vibrant and energetic track that draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe trybe in Nigeria.

“We were able to seamlessly weave traditional Nupe sounds into this infectious anthem, creating a sonic experience that is both authentic and exhilarating.”