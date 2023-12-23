Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has revealed that he and his new wife, Funmi, have been together for over two years, and that Celebrating Christmas together is not new to them.

The thespian made this known during an interview with PUNCH, stating that Christmas used to be more fascinating when he was younger.

He noted that though he cannot recall any particular Christmas as his most memorable, it was usually a fascinating period for him, especially between the ages of six and 10.

On the year’s Christmas, Patrick said, an old classmate gifted him and his wife an all-expense paid ‘staycation’ at a resort in Lagos.

He said:

“I honestly have no annual Christmas ritual. All I know is that my mood is generally upbeat each Christmas season. My wife and I have been together for more than two Christmas, so there is nothing new about us spending Christmas together. However, this December, Deji Ali— an old classmate at Finbarr’s gifted us an all-expense paid ‘staycation’ at the Lakowe Lakes Golf Resort (Lagos). It was perfect.”