Big Brother Naija star Sheggz has come out to defend his girlfriend, Bella, following criticisms of her speaking voice. Sheggz, addressing the issue on Twitter, criticized the trend of faking accents and praised Bella for her authenticity.

He expressed disappointment at the ongoing body shaming and negative comments aimed at women in 2023, emphasizing that such behaviour is unacceptable.

In his words:

“So it’s now cool to be faking accent. I love the fact that my woman is real, true to herself. I think it’s sad that in 2023 people want to body shame a woman and speak down on her. It will never be ok and if she overreacted then it’s understandable because enough is enough.”

It would be recalled that Bella Okagbue, had directly confronted a troll who mocked her singing voice. Bella responded fiercely in the troll’s direct messages, cursing the troll and also defending her Nigerian accent. She also expressed her frustration with constant body and voice shaming.