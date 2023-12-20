A man has created quite a stir online after a video of him selling second-hand ‘Okirika’ clothing from the boot of an exotic car in a public place surfaced.

The video, which quickly went viral online, showed the unidentified man’s unique and unexpected business strategy.

The video showed a organized display of pre-owned garments in the open boot of the car, catching the attention of passers-by from a considerable distance.

While the man’s identity remains known, his unusual approach to selling second-hand clothes has captured the attention of many viewers online.

The choice of such stylish car for the sale of second-hand clothes sparked a wave of reactions among viewers.

See reactions below;

Priest847373 reacted; “23 million naira car.”

Machala9383847 said; “Wait na my car type person take dey sell okrika .. chai GLE 450 loading.”

Le63763 wrote; “In Nigeria anything is possible.”

Fweesh Bee commented; “If I branch buy cloth from brother pablc make i bend.”

Gbless Drake commented; “The reason u will not put urself in pressure.”

Suarez said; “Envy nobody, secret plenty.”

Aferokhe Emmanuel said; “I think The car is for sale.”

Plux B A said; “E fit cost pass the one where you dey do this video.”

User837339393838 said; “The broken heart. No worry na old taker be that.”

Danny said; “Buy clothes makeu vanish for night.”

UthyOmo said; “Indomie boy SI My dream car.

See below;