Popular Nigerian singer and rapper, Afeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has sued Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Naira Marley through his lawyer accused the actress of publishing false and malicious content about his client on her Instagram account.

It was stated in a letter forwarded to Iyabo Ojo that in a post in September 2023, she accused Naira Marley of attacking the late singer Mohbad spiritually and physically.

The counsel to the singer is requesting for the sum of N500 million from Iyabo Ojo for defamation of character if she fails to apologise for the accusations levelled against Naira Marley.

Naira Marley’s lawyer asked that she publish an apology statement on her official Instagram account, adding that the apology should also be published on a national daily.

According to Naira Marley’s lawyer, failure to do so would force their hand to file a lawsuit against her.