Big Brother Naija level up winner Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has dragged relationship therapist Blessing CEO and her late mother in a fresh banter.

Blessing CEO earlier blasted the reality star after a hair vendor came online to call out Phyna over her refusal to return the hair she borrowed for the movie premiering.

In response, Phyna took to her Instagram page to drag the relationship therapist as she called her unprintable names involving her late mother.

Phyna stated in her long write-up that described her as a failed person who lied about a fake life with the money she gets from her “ashawo business”.

She wrote:

“They say you get pikin 59 23 23

Blessing ceo who you wan Humble &

That one go follow people wey get mommy talk say he get mommy too

The only thing wey you fit humble na

3 he nor know sav him

ID pri*k

mama na national disaster

And general market

Boya make you just give up your pikin for adoption bcuz las las that pikin fit

What a generational embarr ment comot s de bcuz him mama dy kli

Okoro blessing I dy help you sh

, abl women to take over their husbands

B® R she say na humble….. Ogun

Blessing ceo l say na ogun go k l your papa and mama”