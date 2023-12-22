Crown Uzama, popularly referred to as Shallipopi, a rising musician, has revealed his reason for declining to pose for a photo with a lady who approached him.

The lady, who is also an aspiring musician, vented her rage to her Twitter followers via @brazyybihh.

She warned other fans not to meet their heroes in her post after she asked her hero, Shallipopi, for a picture and he told her to shift.

However, Shallipopi who felt like she was twisting the events online immediately responded to her tweet to set the records straight.

From his own perspective, she has asked in a seemingly rude manner so he advised her to make sure to ask nicely next time.

