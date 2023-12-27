Popular controversial relationship coach and media personality, Solomon Buchi, has voiced his concerns about the state of Christianity in Nigeria.

He expressed that living as a Christian in Nigeria is similar to living dangerously.

According to Solomon, those who does not agree with this statement contribute to the danger.

Solomon Buchi, in a thought-provoking Twitter thread, argued at what he perceived as a selective outcry among Nigerian Muslims, expressing their vocal response to the Palestinian genocide while remaining silent about the recent tragedy in Plateau, where over 100 Christians lost their lives.

He exposed the lack of visible action or condemnation. He revealed that if 10 Muslims were killed by Christians on Eid-al-Fitr, it would likely have led to civil unrest and widespread national repercussions.