Rats ate up a Nigerian man’s international passport, which contained a valid American visa, causing significant disruption to his travel plans.

A viral video depicted the plight of a Nigerian who encountered an unexpected problem as a result of rodents.

It seems that the man not only misplaced his crucial travel document but also fell victim to the hungry set of rats, resulting in the loss of his US visa.

In light of this unfortunate incident, he shared advice with his fellow Nigerians, urging them to be diligent in safeguarding their passports by keeping them in secure locations.

The incident gained widespread attention online, with commenters sharing their thoughts and proposing potential solutions to address the loss of both passport and visa.

Read some reactions below;

Noel Falkov said, “Omg so sorry, hope it’s not too close to your travel date. Jesus gba wa ooo”.

Ruby said, “ahhhh village people re oo but Obama bhind you is laughing so”.

COMFY’S mode said, “I run go check my own😂😂😂😂”.

IkeDollar said, “The embassy well reissue it, as long as you’ve been approved, send an email to them, then schedule a new date and you’ll get it issued.”

Pinocchio stated: “My friend given to his mom to hide his passport with American Visa in, she digged the floor in her room Berried it and cover by carpet for 1 months 🤣.”

