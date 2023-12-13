Controversial media personality and actress, Moet Abebe, has said that Nigerian internet users do not like outspoken women.

Moet Abebe,made this disclosure during a recent interview with Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha.

The actress, who recently has been in the news over some controversial opinions on the Bahd And Boujee Podcast which she co-hosts with reality star, Tolani Baj, said the internet loathe women that are blunt and straightforward.

In her words:

“The internet in general or let me just say the internet in Nigeria. The internet, in general, doesn’t seem to like outspoken women.

“As long as you are a woman that is coming out to say this is what I like, this is what I don’t like, this is what I want, this is what I don’t want, the internet doesn’t like it.”