A Nigerian man, Gideon Osazee Uwen, has claimed that he wrongly transferred the sum of N500,000 to superstar singer, Davido’s bank account.

He took to Twitter (X) to plead with Davido to send the money back to him as he was supposed to send it to a friend with same name (David Adeleke).

Gideon shared a screenshot of the transaction and tagged Davido so that he could refund the money.

He claimed that the account number was saved in his bank app two years ago when the award winning singer posted his account details for donations on his birthday.

He wrote;

“Good day sir Mr David Adeleke @davido I want to bring your awareness about an issue pls I will want you to consider me I mistakenly sent #500,000 naira to you Wema Bank with this acct num 0123044967 Which was supposed to be sent to a friend of mine which name is also David Adeleke

Pls make una help me tag @davido oooo the money na mistake Abeg ooo. Remember Davido post the account number 2 year ago abeg oooo.”

See photo below: