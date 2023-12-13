Award-winning Nigerian music sensation, Fireboy, has given reason why he and other Nigerian artistes rarely tour Nigeria despite selling out arenas around the world.

Fireboy said Nigerian music is “perfect”, but there is no structure, which makes it difficult to do music tours in the country.

He noted in a recent interview that he thinks of a time where music lovers around the world will travel to Nigeria to attend music concerts.

He said:

“Everyone is saying ‘Afrobeats to the world.’ The music is perfect. But there is no structure. They [foreign] fans are listening [to our music] but when are they going to come to Lagos and watch us perform?

“When are we going have arenas in Lagos where we can bring people from all around the world? You know, it [structure] will make everything just easier.”

Asked if he thinks Nigerian fans can afford to pay for arena shows, he said;

“Yeah, they will. We already are. We just need to give people the incentive to pay. If you build a proper arena in Lagos, people would want to pay [gatefees] because they know that they are safe”.