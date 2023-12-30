Nkechi Blessing, a popular Nollywood actress, sets the record straight as she responds to rumors of her engagement to her young lover after being spotted with a wedding ring.

After netizens noticed the actress wearing a ring on her ring finger, many assumed she had been proposed to.

She debunked the rumours as she revealed that she’s just a ring lover and she’s using the act to advertise for an accessories business.

Nkechi cautioned people to stop assuming she’s engaged when they see a ring on her finger.

She said:

“I am going to say this for the very last time and I won’t say it again. Anytime you see me wearing rings, especially on this finger, don’t come and start writing things like “Oh congratulations, oh dem do finally engage her.”

“Even when I single, you go see ring for this finger, when I dey relationship you go see ring for this finger, I have said this several times I am a lover of rings, I love wearing rings on this finger and wherever I chose to wear my rings shouldn’t be your business.

“Cut me some slack guys, what is this? So abeg make una stop to dey write congratulations. It is just something I love and I cannot do without it just because you have a problem with it.”

