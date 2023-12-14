Nkechi Blessing, a controversial Nigerian actress, recently sent tongues wagging in a corset dress she wore for a social outing.

The movie star lamented that she was having difficulty putting on the dress as it was too tight on her curvaceous body.

Nkechi Blessing wore to the premiere of her colleague, Mercy Aigbe’s movie “Ada Omo Daddy”, a striking red ensemble with a tightly cinched waist.

She bemoaned about spending a staggering N1.5million on the beautiful and brightly coloured dress which did not fit her as she as she requires the help of two of her assistant in putting on the dress.

She said:

“Una see as dey bundle me like mannequin enter inside car? A person uses 1.5 million naira sow clothe wey wan kill am?”

“Anywhere I see a corset I will run away. Let me just stick to my two-piece and Bubu gowns. I had to change because I couldn’t sit down.”

Watch the video below: