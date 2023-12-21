Fans of BBNaija star, Ceec has showered praises on her as she bags an another multimillion naira deal with leading Textile company, Hitarget.

The reality star had taken to Instagram to share a video of herself being unveiled as the brand ambassador of the Popular brand.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“Excited to be working with @Hitarget_official_en in spicing up my wardrobe with the finest hand crafted African prints . What is your best style and print ?

Let me know in the comment section .”

Reacting to this, Fans of Ceec took the comment section of the post to shower praises on her.

offixial_obbyberry wrote; Keep barging it king Ceec nor b u win all stars but omo ur endorsement don pass d winner own king Ceec for a reason

cyndymens wrote: Hot and spicy

mathewfaithy wrote; So beautiful

Quilence general_reedone wrote: Hardworking,Classy,smart,poise,intelligent

with a very good carriage✪✪✪ Always on her lane,minding her business and focusing on her brand.

mediterranean_sealion All our King does is until we’re now tired of win win win

winning lol

eadrichomes wrote; KING D’ QUEEN OF SPARTANS

aishatupotts wrote: I don’t even know what other remaining compliments are left for me to shower CeeC with. This Child of Grace is so lucky….

